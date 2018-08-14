Home Nation

UP Shia Waqf Board asks madrassas to celebrate Independence day, chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has told all madrassas functioning from its properties to celebrate the Independence Day by chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the hoisting of the national flag.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

indian flag

Image of the Indian flag used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has told all madrassas functioning from its properties to celebrate the Independence Day by chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the hoisting of the national flag and singing of the national anthem.

The state government has also issued orders on celebration of Independence Day at state madrassas.

"We have directed the madrassas running under the Shia Waqf Board to ensure 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is chanted by students after hoisting of the national flag and singing of the national anthem," Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi told PTI.

The board warned of "strict action" against those not complying with the order.

Rizvi said there were over 1,500 madrassas and schools running on Waqf properties in the state which will have to abide by the directive.

Asked whether the Uttar Pradesh government had also issued any order making chanting of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' mandatory for students in madrassas, UP Minority Welfare Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary avoided a direct reply.

"Jo Bharat Varsh mein paida huaa hai usse to Bharat Mata ki jai bolni hi hai (A person born in India has to say Bharat Mata ki Jai)," he told PTI.

"We have issued orders that on August 15, the tricolour will be hoisted, tributes will be paid to freedom fighters and martyrs, students will be told about their heroic deeds, and plantation of saplings will be done," the minister said.

"This is only a departmental order, and nothing more. This should in now way be seen as move to test the patriotism of Muslims," he said responding to a question.

He said August 15 is a national festival.

"On this day, there is hoisting of the national flag, tributes paid to martyrs and chanting of Bharat Mata ki Jai is natural. This is followed by all the departments. Since the minority welfare department is under me, hence the orders for the madrassas," Chaudhary told reporters here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence day Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener