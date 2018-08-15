Armies of India and China express mutual desire for peace along LaC

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army and its Chinese counterpart today expressed mutual desire to maintain peace and improve relations at the functional-level along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a defence official said.

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) was held at Indian BPM huts in Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in Eastern Ladakh, a Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said Indian delegations were led by Brigadier V K Purohit and Colonel Anil Kumar Sharma.

The Chinese delegations were led by Senior Colonel Wang Jun Xian and Lieutenant Colonel Li Ming Ju.

The ceremonial BPM was marked by both delegation members saluting the National flag of India, Kalia said.

This was followed by the ceremonial address by both delegation leaders which included an exchange of greetings and vote of thanks.

Later, a cultural programme showcasing the vibrant Indian culture was organised, followed by lunch.

Colonel Kalia said both delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment.

The delegations parted ways amidst a feeling of friendship and a commitment towards upholding treaties and agreements signed between the two governments, the spokesman said.