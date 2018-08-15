Assam club holds Independence Day rally with 3.5 km long national flag

By PTI

GORESWAR: A local club today took out a rally with a 3.5 km long national flag to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day, official sources said.

The club members along with hundreds of people held the giant flag above their heads while they were moving on the main thoroughfare, they said.

The purpose of the making the large flag is to arouse national pride among the youth as well as to honour the Assam Athlete Hima Das, who is the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track event at the World Junior Athletics Championship in Finland this year, said a club member A P Oli.

The cotton flag was made by 45 members of the club, stitched by eight tailors without charging any money for their labour and supported by the Baksa district administration besides local politicians, said another member Nayan Newar.

Meanwhile, the District Administration of Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati, has appealed to the people not to use plastic flag which violates the 'Flag Code of India, 2002'.

The use of plastic flag amounts to showing disrespect to the National Flag", said a district administration