By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Governors of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday cancelled the "At Home" ceremonies in the wake of the death of their Chhattisgarh counterpart Balramji Dass Tandon in Raipur a day earlier.

Tandon's last rites will be performed here on Thursday with full state honours.

The "At Home" ceremony is organised at the Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m. every year on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day.