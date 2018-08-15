Biometric enrolment will be done to finalise NRC: Centre tells SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has formulated the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with claims and objections of the people who were left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final draft in Assam.

In an affidavit, the government informed the apex court that biometric enrolment would be done to finalise the NRC in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It means that the people, who were a part of the final NRC, would be allotted Aadhaar numbers, and the people with Aadhaar have to share their numbers.

The apex court is likely to hear the case on August 16.

The affidavit also enumerated the points on which the SOP is based which includes list of eligible documents for the purpose of legacy. Linkage would remain the same as at the time of initial application, as there was no need to re-submit the documents already submitted by people at the time of original application.

A campaign would be conducted to educate the applicants about the requirements of the application process, essential documents and evidence to support their claims and objections, the Centre told the top court. Adequate time would be given during the stage of filing of claims and objections, issue of notices and hearings so that due diligence was done by the authorities disposing them.

Of the total 3.29 crore people, the names of 2.89 crore were included in the National Register of Citizens draft. Missing from the list were the names of 40,70,707 people — 37,59,630 names were rejected, and the remaining were on hold.