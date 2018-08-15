Centre plans to install specialised cameras for better policing

Home Nation

Published: 15th August 2018

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb crimes more effectively, the Centre is planning to install specialized cameras across the country. The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the central government's think tank on policing issues, is drawing specifications for surveillance cameras that are likely to replace the existing cameras.

The specifications of these cameras will vary as per the requirements of places where it is installed. For instance, cameras installed at poorly-lit areas will be different from the cameras installed in markets, sources said, adding that specifications are being drawn for several kinds of cameras in order to give focused attention to different kinds of locations and circumstances.

The project undertaken by Union Home Ministry's BPRD is likely to be completed within three months time following which the ministry will send a report to the states suggesting them to procure specialised cameras for surveillance, official sources said. They added that these specifications would help police/state administrations in tackling crimes effectively.

"We don't want the market of surveillance cameras to be vendor driven. We would like vendors to manufacture cameras as per the requirements of police/state administration," sources explained. Bangalore's RV College of Engineering has also been roped in for this project and they are evaluating different kinds of cameras for usage in different types of locations.

"The cameras will be put under different categories and the states can conduct their own survey to determine most crime-prone areas, poorly lit areas etc and then place those cameras accordingly," sources said. A senior government official said that the project was undertaken in view of several complaints regarding CCTV cameras installed at public places.

"There have been complaints about unclear pictures, poor resolution pictures etc. And these things really hamper police's investigation as pictures are often vital evidence in cracking cases. Therefore, BPRD was tasked to undertake the exercise," the government official said.

Another senior government functionary said that the BPRD is also studying the placement of cameras in Hyderabad city as that has been a huge success. "Hyderabad has more than 1 lakh cameras-both public as well as private ones-and these cameras have led to a reduction in crimes in the city by a significant extent. Incidents of chain snatching have particularly shown a sharp decline with almost 90 per cent reduction in such incidents over a period of three years. We want a similar model for the entire country," the official said. 

