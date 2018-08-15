Home Nation

Cloudburst in J&K's Kupwara; 1 dead

One person was killed and several buildings and shops were damaged after a cloudburst struck the Karnah area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Published: 15th August 2018 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians walk with umbrellas during heavy rains in Srinagar on Friday June 29 2018. Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Valley including the state's summer capital today even as the authorities advised people residing near streams in south Kashmir to remain vigilant. (Photo | PTI)

Pedestrians walk with umbrellas during heavy rains in Kashmir. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One person was killed and several buildings and shops were damaged after a cloudburst struck the Karnah area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said today.

Satpal Singh, a resident of Miran Sahib in Jammu, was swept away in a flash flood after the cloudburst hit Kuchi Ban, in Karnah, yesterday, a police official said.

He said the body of Singh, a tanker driver, was recovered later.

Meanwhile, 80-year-old Mangta Awaan died of a cardiac arrest on hearing about the damages caused by the flash floods, the official said.

Three government buildings, three houses and 10 shops were completely destroyed, while another 13 houses, five government buildings and 50 shops suffered partial damages.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala; Red alert issued in major districts
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps