Democratic rights are being curtailed: Journalist Antara Dev Sen

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At present democratic rights are being curtailed in the country with a significant number of people exercising their freedom over people who have less power, said journalist Antara Dev Sen at a symposium organised by the Sahitya Akademi on the theme of 'Should There Be Any Limit to Freedom?' on the occasion of Independence Day on Wednesday.

The meet saw journalists, academics, thinkers and intellectuals come together and debate on whether there should be any limit to freedom.

Referring to the recent incidents of lynchings over alleged cases of cattle smuggling, attack on people's dietary choices, reported curbing of freedom of press, Sen questioned if people can "distribute shreds of freedom" when they want to in a democratic country like India.

"Some of us have the privilege to be unafraid. We cannot assume that all of have the same freedom. We have the ability to be free because we have some power. This power needs to be distributed."

"A person belonging to a certain caste, class and religion may have more advantages than a person coming from a less privileged class, caste and religion. Like the government, society too has a significant responsibility in ensuring freedom can be exercised by everyone. With the space for freedom of thought shrinking, it is important everyone does their bit in preserving freedom. "

"We may salute the tricolor but we have lost freedom in many ways."

"Writer and academic Madhu Kishwar launched an attack on ideology of the "Left spectrum" for having double standards on contemporary issues and accused them of practicing partisan politics.

Bringing a clear ideological divide to the literary debate, Kishwar claimed the Opposition is politicising issues for the sake of vote-bank politics. She claimed issues of stone pelting, the bombing of Army camps were being passed off as "freedom of expression".

"Whereas if the Army retaliates, then they call it terrorism," said Kishwar. Writer Abdul Bismillah said the occasion of Independence Day is not a day of celebration but reminds him of partition.

The other themes that came surfaced were the need for freedom of thought and a focus on democratic values in writer and academic Harish Trivedi's speech.

The academics stressed one's right to exercise freedom stops where someone else's freedom comes into play.