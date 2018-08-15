Home Nation

Democratic rights are being curtailed: Journalist Antara Dev Sen

Sahitya Akademi's symposium on the theme of 'Should There Be Any Limit to Freedom?' saw journalists, academics, thinkers and intellectuals come together and debate.

Published: 15th August 2018 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mob Lynching

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At present democratic rights are being curtailed in the country with a significant number of people exercising their freedom over people who have less power, said journalist Antara Dev Sen at a symposium organised by the Sahitya Akademi on the theme of 'Should There Be Any Limit to Freedom?' on the occasion of Independence Day on Wednesday.

The meet saw journalists, academics, thinkers and intellectuals come together and debate on whether there should be any limit to freedom.

Referring to the recent incidents of lynchings over alleged cases of cattle smuggling, attack on people's dietary choices, reported curbing of freedom of press, Sen questioned if people can "distribute shreds of freedom" when they want to in a democratic country like India.

"Some of us have the privilege to be unafraid. We cannot assume that all of have the same freedom. We have the ability to be free because we have some power. This power needs to be distributed."

"A person belonging to a certain caste, class and religion may have more advantages than a person coming from a less privileged class, caste and religion. Like the government, society too has a significant responsibility in ensuring freedom can be exercised by everyone. With the space for freedom of thought shrinking, it is important everyone does their bit in preserving freedom. "

"We may salute the tricolor but we have lost freedom in many ways."

"Writer and academic Madhu Kishwar launched an attack on ideology of the "Left spectrum" for having double standards on contemporary issues and accused them of practicing partisan politics.

Bringing a clear ideological divide to the literary debate, Kishwar claimed the Opposition is politicising issues for the sake of vote-bank politics. She claimed issues of stone pelting, the bombing of Army camps were being passed off as "freedom of expression".

"Whereas if the Army retaliates, then they call it terrorism," said Kishwar. Writer Abdul Bismillah said the occasion of Independence Day is not a day of celebration but reminds him of partition.

The other themes that came surfaced were the need for freedom of thought and a focus on democratic values in writer and academic Harish Trivedi's speech.

The academics stressed one's right to exercise freedom stops where someone else's freedom comes into play.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Let us take a look at how The New Indian Express reported the Indian Independence in 1947.
Here's how Express covered India's Independence in 1947
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts