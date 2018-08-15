Home Nation

Deoria shelter home abuse: SP shunted out by Uttar Pradesh government

Besides Rohan P Kanay, Rakesh Shankar, who was SP Deoria (between Sep 2017-Mar 2018) and currently posted as DIG Basti, has also been removed from his post.

Published: 15th August 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Deoria shelter home

The Deoria shelter home from where 24 girls were rescued after allegation of sexual exploitation came to light. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking strong note of the Deoria shelter home abuse case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today shunted out superintendent of police Rohan P Kanay and initiated departmental action against him.

"SP Deoria, Rohan (P Kanay) has been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office and departmental action has been initiated against him.

Besides him, Rakesh Shankar, who was SP Deoria (between Sep 2017-Mar 2018) and currently posted as DIG Basti, has also been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office.

Departmental action has been initiated against him too," an official spokesperson said here.

On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from an illegally-run shelter home in Deoria last week after an allegation of their sexual exploitation came to light.

