Home Nation

Every house in Bihar has power: CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar recalled that a few years ago he had promised to improve the electricity situation and said that if he failed to do this, he would not seek votes in the next election.

Published: 15th August 2018 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Every house has been provided electricity in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Wednesday after hoisting the national flag to mark India's Independence Day.

Nitish Kumar recalled that a few years ago he had promised to improve the electricity situation and said that if he failed to do this, he would not seek votes in the next election.

"Now every house has been given electricity in the state. We have fulfilled the promise made to the people," he said in his address at the Gandhi Maidan here.

Nitish Kumar added that his government had also fulfilled its pledge to provide 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

And the government had initiated work to provide tap water and electricity to all households, he said.

"We are working with the agenda of development with justice."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss