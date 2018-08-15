Home Nation

Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi​ slams Narendra Modi​ for silence over rape case against Union Minister Rajen Gohain

A woman from Nagaon district had on August 2 lodged an FIR against Gohain for allegedly raping her and her sister on the pretext of providing them jobs.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (File | PTI)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence over the rape case against Union Minister Rajen Gohain.

"The Prime Minister talks about 'Beti bachao'. However, we need to save our daughters from BJP leaders. How can the railway passengers feel safe when the Minister of State for Railways (Gohain) is involved in rape," Gogoi told the media.

"A case stands registered against the Minister but Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party are silent over the issue," Gogoi said, adding that crime against women had increased across the state during the two-year BJP rule in Assam.

"There should be a thorough inquiry into the rape charge but unfortunately the Assam Police is also silent. Why does the Minister not deny that the voice on an audio clipping of a phone call is not his," Gogoi tweeted on Tuesday.

A woman from Nagaon district had on August 2 lodged an FIR against Gohain for allegedly raping her and her sister on the pretext of providing them jobs.

The woman had later submitted a letter to police that she wanted to withdraw her complaint. The case against Gohain was however registered.

An audio recording had later gone viral on Whatsapp, wherein the Minister reportedly threatened her husband with dire consequences.

Lok Sabha MP from Silchar and All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Deb also slammed the Minister.

"How can he continue as the Union Minister? He (Gohain) must resign till the inquiry is over. The audio clipping also makes it clear that he has misused his powers to silence the complainant and her family," Deb said while appealing to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take action as the state Home Minister in the matter.

Deb also warned of a statewide agitation against Gohain if the victims were not given justice.

"For now, we are not undertaking any major protest since work related to the National Register of Citizens is on and Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed. However, if no action is taken against Gohain, we will launch a mass agitation," the Congress leader added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi​ Rajen Gohain Rajen Gohain rape case  Tarun Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss