Home Nation

Experts point to challenges in implementation of mega healthcare insurance scheme 

Oommen John of Jeorge Institute of Global Health, a Delhi-based health research institute, said that infrastructure and lack of manpower were major hurdles that the government would likely face.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sumi Sukanyadutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Centre started trials of its mega healthcare insurance scheme on Wednesday, public health experts expressed concerns regarding the implementation of the programme of such a large scale.

Public health experts and industry insiders say the most crucial question is whether the scheme, which aims to cover about half a billion population, will be economically sustainable. “It is good that a major initiative has been started to reduce out-of-pocket expenditures that force millions of families towards catastrophic healthcare spending every year, but there are numerous obstacles that need to be overcome,” said S Srinivasan of Low-Cost Standard Therapeutics.

At the moment, private hospitals are unhappy because, in their view, package rates fixed by the government are not good enough. For example, the proposed cost of a Caesarean-Section is just about Rs 9,000 whereas the Central Government Health Scheme rate for this in Delhi is Rs 16,000 and even mid-rung hospitals routinely charge up to Rs 1 lakh for the procedure.

“The government is saying the scheme will first be implemented through public hospitals. So, it shows its lack of preparedness,” said Girdhar J Gyani of the Association of Private Healthcare Providers of India. “We were expecting an aggressive launch of this big-ticket scheme, but they have only started trials as of now because required elements are not in place. For a scheme like this, private hospitals should be jumping. But this won’t happen unless a formal costing committee is formed and rates are revised.”

Oommen John of Jeorge Institute of Global Health, a Delhi-based health research institute, said that infrastructure and lack of manpower were major hurdles that the government would likely face.

“There could be a situation, for instance, where a large number of people are turning up for surgeries in a district hospital but there are not enough operation theatres or doctors,” he said. “The government has said that it will rely on public hospitals to roll out the scheme in the first phase, but there is no emphasis on infrastructure strengthening.”

A senior executive with an insurance firm said that insurers are not too happy because most states are opting for ‘Trust’ model that does not require insurers to participate. “Where insurers participate, the auction may push premiums to unviable, low levels. Also, insurer model is overseen by organisational committees, with government representatives, which will be more patient-centric.”

In the Trust system, on the other hand, there is less restraint on claims payment. “Success will depend upon how quickly and comprehensively these are identified and addressed,” said John.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
healthcare insurance scheme Government scheme Implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Let us take a look at how The New Indian Express reported the Indian Independence in 1947.
Here's how Express covered India's Independence in 1947
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts