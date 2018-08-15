Home Nation

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee critical, on life support: AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences said that Vajpayee has been admitted for the last 9 weeks at AIIMS and that his condition had worsened over the last 24 hours

Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is critical and is on full life support, said AIIMS in a release late Wednesday night. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences said that Vajpayee has been admitted for the last 9 weeks at AIIMS and that his condition had worsened over the last 24 hours

Prime Minister Modi and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal visited AIIMS today to inquire about Vajpayee's health. 

Vajpayee was admitted to the premier hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and the urine output on the lower side.

He was immediately evaluated by a team of doctors and put on injectable antibiotics.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that had weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he had developed dementia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have visited the AIIMS since the BJP stalwart was admitted there.

Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999. He is the only non-Congress prime minister to have completed the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004.

As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew himself from public life and has remained confined to his residence here for years now.

(With inputs from agencies)

