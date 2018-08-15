Goa to announce employment policy soon: CM Manohar Parrikar​​​​​​​

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa government will soon announce an employment policy aimed at ensuring job for every youth in the coastal state, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

Parrikar, who is currently in the US undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer, in his Independence Day speech via a video message, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance government for its assistance in creating large-scale infrastructure projects in Goa.

"This year we have planned a new action plan for employment for our youth involving affirmative action, which includes providing employment subsidy for industries which employ Goan youth," Parrikar said in his message.

"I hope that in the coming one or two years, there will be no unemployed youth in Goa. We will announce a policy for employment and we hope that there will be a new sense of enthusiasm created," he said.

Regarding infrastructure, Parrikar said that Goa had scaled great heights, thanks to the Centre's support.

"Today, Goa has reached a different level altogether at every parameter vis-a-vis infrastructure, thanks to Rs 10,000-20,000 crore assistance from the Centre. Today, with the Mandovi bridge, Zuari bridge, National Highway 17, National Highway 4A, in all these places people can see a lot of development and the projects will be completed at the pre-decided time, without delay in a year or two," the Chief Minister.

Parrikar also said that efforts were on to improve the quality of education in the state.

"Along with value education, civic sense, personal hygiene, traffic sense, garbage management are also being taught in schools, so that the values inculcated at a young age can help create a new Goa," the Chief Minister added.