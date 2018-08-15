Home Nation

Goa to announce employment policy soon: CM Manohar Parrikar​​​​​​​

Regarding infrastructure, Manohar Parrikar said that Goa had scaled great heights, thanks to the Centre's support.

Published: 15th August 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa government will soon announce an employment policy aimed at ensuring job for every youth in the coastal state, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

Parrikar, who is currently in the US undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer, in his Independence Day speech via a video message, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance government for its assistance in creating large-scale infrastructure projects in Goa.

"This year we have planned a new action plan for employment for our youth involving affirmative action, which includes providing employment subsidy for industries which employ Goan youth," Parrikar said in his message.

"I hope that in the coming one or two years, there will be no unemployed youth in Goa. We will announce a policy for employment and we hope that there will be a new sense of enthusiasm created," he said.

Regarding infrastructure, Parrikar said that Goa had scaled great heights, thanks to the Centre's support.

"Today, Goa has reached a different level altogether at every parameter vis-a-vis infrastructure, thanks to Rs 10,000-20,000 crore assistance from the Centre. Today, with the Mandovi bridge, Zuari bridge, National Highway 17, National Highway 4A, in all these places people can see a lot of development and the projects will be completed at the pre-decided time, without delay in a year or two," the Chief Minister.

Parrikar also said that efforts were on to improve the quality of education in the state.

"Along with value education, civic sense, personal hygiene, traffic sense, garbage management are also being taught in schools, so that the values inculcated at a young age can help create a new Goa," the Chief Minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar​​​​​​​ Goa Goa employment policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss