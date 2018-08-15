Gujarat government committed to tackle water scarcity by 2050: Vijay Rupani

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his government's resolve today to make the state free of water scarcity by 2050.

To achieve 'water security', farmers need to walk the path shown by Israel for water conservation, Rupani said at the main Independence Day function held in the neighbouring Surendranagar town, about 100 km from here.

"My government is committed to make Gujarat free of water scarcity by 2050. We want to provide water security to people. I am confident that scarcity will be a thing of the past with our collective efforts," Rupani said addressing people after hoisting the national flag at the event.

"Israel has shown us how we can grow more crops using very less water. We have to adopt those irrigation techniques to achieve our target. We have also planned to set up 10 desalination plants to convert sea water into fresh water," he said.

Notably, three Israeli companies have been working on drip irrigation projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Rupani said thanks due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has become a "role model" for other states in terms of development.

Giving details about the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held in January 2019, he said small and medium enterprises will be the focus during the mega event.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel attended an Independence Day function at Kandari village in Vadodara district.

State Governor O P Kohli celebrated the day at the Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar while Gujarat High Court Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy unfurled the national flag in the court premises here in the presence of other judges, lawyers and officials.

Besides, several ministers and leaders attended programmes organised at different places across the state.