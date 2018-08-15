Independence Day: 2 ITBP jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two jawans of the ITBP were injured today when a pressure bomb laid by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said.

The incident took place near Mistri village when a team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on a search operation in view of the Independence Day celebrations, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest near the village, located around 150 km from here, a jawan came in contact with a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists, he said.

He said the IED exploded, causing minor splinter injuries to two constables of the ITBP's 44th battalion.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured were brought to a hospital in Mohla where they were provided preliminary treatment.

The injured were being shifted to Rajnandgaon, he said, adding a combing operation was underway in the area.