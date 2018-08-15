India-Pakistan security forces exchange sweet at Attari-Wagah border

Home Nation

Attari Wagah border

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

ATTARI-WAGAH: Border Security Forces (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets at Wagah-Attari border to mark India's 72nd Independence Day.

A wave of happiness and patriotism has run across the country, as people across the country can be seen hoisting the Indian flag and playing the National Anthem.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian Flag at the historical monument Red Fort and proceeded to address the nation. He touched upon several topics, including sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the 100th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, progress since 2013, Indian Space mission 2022, women empowerment, Indian economy, Kashmir - to name a few.

Similarly, Cheif Ministers of various states including Mamata Banerjee, Devendra Fadnais, Edappadi K. Palaniswani and Arvind Kejriwal hoisted the Indian flag in their respective state capitals.

Earlier in the day, sweets were also exchanged at the India and Bangladesh border's Fulbari Post, Siliguri, West Bengal between BSF and Bangladesh's Border Guards.

Meanwhile, citizens across the country have can be seen hoisting flags on their own accord and flying tricolored flags under a free sky.

