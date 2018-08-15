Home Nation

India to send manned space mission by 2022: PM Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi said India was proud of its scientists, who were excelling in their research and were at the forefront of innovation.

Published: 15th August 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a manned mission to space by 2022.

"In space technology, we have dreamt something, our scientists have dreamt something. And I am happy to announce that by 2022, the 75th Independence year, we are planning a manned space mission," Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

"We will put an Indian in space by 2022 or earlier," he said.

He said India was proud of its scientists, who were excelling in their research and were at the forefront of innovation.

"Our scientists have made us proud. They launched over 100 satellites... They successfully completed the Mars mission."

