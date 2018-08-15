Investigating officer in PNB scam among 30 CBI officers awarded medals by the President

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 30 officers of the CBI including D Damodaran, who is the investigating officer of the PNB scam allegedly involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, have been awarded distinguished and meritorious service medals by the President, the agency said today.

"President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officers while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 24 other officers," CBI Spokesperson said today.

The winners of President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service include Superintendents of Police Nagendra Prasad, K M Varkey, Additional SP Santosh Kumar, Deputy SPs B Shankar Rao, Bijay Kumar Pradhan, and Inspector Shama Maruf.

The officers awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Inspector D Damodaran who is probing country's biggest banking scam in Punjab National Bank involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, and Inspector Anand Sarup whose probe resulted in first conviction in Commonwealth Games cases.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Banking Security and Fraud Cell (BSFC), Bengaluru T Rajah Balaji who is probing IDBI case involving several top bankers and whose probe ensured life imprisonment to influential politician Amar Mani Tripathi and his wife in Madhumita Shukla murder case is also among the winners of Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Other officers who won the medal include SPs A T Duraikumar, Pramod Kumar Manjhi, Deputy SPs Sanjay Dubey, Amit Srivastava, Shobha Dutta, Naresh Kumar Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Inspectors Jai Raj Katiyar, U T Prakasan, Sub Inspector Thari Narayan Sharma, Assistant Sub Inspectors Bhani Singh Rathore, Pramod Kumar Yati, Head Constables Kishor Ram Mundel, Sathiyan Kuppuswamy, Constables Piyush Mishra, Raj Kumar Rana, Kailash Prasad Gurjar, Y S Narayana, Balbir Singh, Officer Superintendent Bhanwar Singh, and Stenographer Devender Kapoor.