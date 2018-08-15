Making Tripura 'drug free' is main goal: CM Biplab Kumar Deb

By IANS

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that his government's main goal was to make the state "drug free" and ensure efficient and transparent governance.

Deb for the first time unfurled the Tricolour at the Independence Day's main function after becoming the Chief Minister over five months ago after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in alliance with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) trounced the Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Front.

"The BJP-IPFT government's main mission is to deliver efficient and transparent governance. The law enforcing agencies have maximised their insistent efforts to make Tripura a 'drug free state', as declared by the BJP government," Deb said at the Assam Rifles ground here.

"We would implement our pre-poll vision much earlier than the targeted time. By creating various avenues, employment opportunities would be increased to a large extent, specially for the educated job seekers.

"With the curbing of drug-related activities, the state government is keen to diminish the crime against women. Besides, the state government has also taken a series of steps to check these crimes," the Chief Minister added.

Referring to the creation of the National Bamboo Mission by the Centre, Deb said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already declared that the northeastern states could tap resources by cultivating and utilising bamboo.

Deb said that the rate of 33 social pension schemes, introduced by the previous Left Front government, would be increased to Rs 2,000 per head.

He announced the setting up of an AIIMS-standard hospital in Tripura and would develop the health and educational facilities by deploying modern infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said that in coordination with the union government, Tripura would be made a model state in India within the next three years.

"Tourism would be developed to attract visitors from outside the state and to create employment opportunities. As Tripura has huge sports talents, sports infrastructure would be developed in each district and sub-divisions."

He said various awards were introduced to encourage the works and achievements of students, civil servants and others.

Independence Day was observed across the state with numerous functions, including cultural and sports events.

--IANS

sc/ksk/sed