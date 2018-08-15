Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma says Build progressive, inclusive society for all

By IANS

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday urged the people of the state to build a progressive and inclusive society for all.

Thousands of people had gathered at the Polo Ground here to witness a ceremonial parade on the occasion of the nation's 72nd Independence Day. An Indian Air Force helicopter hovered over the sprawling ground showering rose petals.

In his maiden address to the people as the Chief Minister, Sangma said his government was committed to the ideals of peace and prosperity and all round development of the state.

"Peace and prosperity can be ensured only when law and order is maintained. This fundamental aspect of administration has been given utmost priority by my government," he said.

"One of the focus areas of governance is to maximise agriculture and horticulture potentials and bring all round benefits for all stakeholders. It will generate employment and boost income," he told the gathering.

Noting that tourism was another priority area, Sangma said: "There is a huge potential for promoting eco-friendly tourism in Meghalaya. Tourism industry has huge potential to create employment for our youth."

The Chief Minister also vowed to take education to higher levels especially in the rural areas.