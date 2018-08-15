Home Nation

Meghalaya CM's Conrad K Sangma Independence Day speech to abide by EC norms: Official

The state government has been apprised of the situation, which arises due to the bye-poll and the Independence Day celebration taking place simultaneously.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Express File Photo)

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will deliver his maiden Independence speech tomorrow, abiding by guidelines of the Election Commission to not list out achievements of his government, in view of the upcoming bye-poll in which he is contesting, an official said today.

The state government has been apprised of the situation, which arises due to the bye-poll and the Independence Day celebration taking place simultaneously, Chief Election Officer F K Kharkongor said.

The CM is contesting in the bye-poll from South Tura constituency, the seat his sister Agatha K Sangma vacated to make way for him.

Simultaneously, the bye-poll for the Ranikor seat will also be held on August 23 after former Congress leader Martin M Danggo resigned from the Assembly, and is contesting on a ticket from the ruling National People's Party.

According to Election Commission (EC) guidelines, Sangma cannot make any political speech enumerating the achievements of the government he is heading in the state since March 6.

Quoting the EC's guidelines, Kharkongor said, "The speech should be confined to extolling the achievement of the martyrs in securing the freedom of the country, glorification of the Indian state, and no political speech enumerating the achievements of the government or party in power or announcement of any schemes or projects should be made."

The CM will hoist the tricolour and take the salute at the Independence day celebration in the state capital tomorrow.

