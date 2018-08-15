Mhadei water dispute verdict a huge setback for Goa: Congress

By ANI

PANAJI: Reacting to the Mhadei water dispute verdict, the Congress in Goa has said that it was a big setback for the state and Goenkars.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, Girish Chodankar said, "This is in no way a victory of Goa as claimed by the government. In the long run, it will have a huge negative impact on Goa."

"It looks like our legal team was struggling to make reality about the letter issued by Goa Chief Minister to Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B. S. Yeddyurappa along with the party President Amit Shah and others. BJP Government at least should disclose now what was transcribed in that meeting," demanded Chodankar.

Further describing the details of the water distribution, Chodankar termed Mhadei River as a lifeline for the Goenkars.

"The Mhadei river known as lifeline for the Goenkars, has parted away by the order of the Mhadei water disputes tribunal (MWDT) as it has allotted to Karnataka 5.5 thousand million cubic (TMC) including 1.5 TMC for use within Mhadei basin and four TMC for diversion to Malaprabha reservoir. It also permitted Karnataka to produce power at Mhadei Hydro Electric project with 8.02 TMC," he said.

While attacking the Goa government, Chodankar said that it has to be more vigilant on the issue.

"Crores of rupees have been spent on protecting the Mhadei issue which has been exposed. This is a big let down and bogged failure of the government to protect Mhadei River who now wants to fool Goan's by projecting victory," he added.

The GPCC's statement comes after Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) on Tuesday submitted its final report to the Ministry of Water Resources by giving 5.5 TMC to Karnataka as against its demand for 7 TMC. Goa Government had earlier opposed to release water to Karnataka.