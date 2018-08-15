Mobile phone services suspended in Kashmir Valley

Home Nation

SRINAGAR: Authorities temporarily suspended mobile phone services in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Both mobile phone Internet and talk facilities were shut off by all service providers in the valley in the morning.

Sources in different mobile phone companies said they had been directed to suspend operations till further orders.

Suspension of mobile phone connectivity has for the last many years become a part of the security drill in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of August 15 and January 26.

The suspension of mobile phone connectivity is mainly ordered to prevent triggering improvised explosive devices by the militants.

