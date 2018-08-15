Most bravery awards to CRPF for J-K service

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fact that Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain the biggest security challenge to the country’s forces was reflected in the police bravery awards that were announced on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day. The CRPF, which is the only paramilitary force that is engaged in active insurgency operations in Kashmir, topped the tally of police medals with 91 awards. With this, the country’s largest paramilitary force’s total tally of gallantry awards stands at 1,778, the highest among all the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) till date. The government on Tuesday announced service decorations for a total of 942 state police and paramilitary personnel.

While CRPF beat other paramilitary forces in this aspect, the J&K police bagged the maximum number of medals as compared to police of other states. This year, only two President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) medals, the highest honour in the category of police medals, have been awarded and both were bagged by personnel of CRPF. Constable Sharief-ud-din Ganaie and Head Constable Mohd Tafail from Kashmir, who were martyred, have been bestowed the country’s top police gallantry medal PPMG. 89 other personnel from CRPF were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for undertaking dare-devil action J&K and for carrying out anti-Naxal operations in various states.

Besides winning police medals, five CRPF personnel also bagged the prestigious Shaurya Chakra. Head Constable - AS Krishna, Constable K Dinesh Raja and Constable Prafulla Kumar have been awarded Shaurya Chakra for foiling an early morning fidayeen attack on June 5, 2017 in Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The CRPF was followed by the J&K Police that was accorded 37 PMGs, the Odisha Police (11), Border Security Force (10), Maharashtra Police (8), Chhattisgarh Police (6) among others. A total of 177 PMGs have been awarded this time, a government statement said.

Distinguished service

In the category of distinguished service medals among the CAPF, CRPF won 5, BSF won 4, CISF and ITBP won 3 medals each whereas the SSB also won a medal. 30 CBI officers including the officer probing PNB scam involving Nirav Modi.