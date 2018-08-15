Home Nation

No illegal foreigner's name entered NRC list, says Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Independence Day

The Chief Minister thanked the 55,000 government employees who made the NRC upgradation a reality and the Assam Police for being able to maintain law and order in the state.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal | IANS

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to making the state free of corruption, terrorism and illegal immigrants.

He made the remarks after he unfurled the national flag marking the nation's 72nd Independence Day at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara here.

Sonowal assured that his government was keeping a close watch to ensure that no genuine Indian citizen's name was left out of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and equally alert that no illegal foreigner's name entered the list.

The Chief Minister thanked the 55,000 government employees who made the NRC upgradation a reality and the Assam Police for being able to maintain law and order in the state.

"We firmly believe that the NRC is going to make Assam free of illegal foreigners," said Sonowal, adding that his government has taken stern steps to seal the Indo-Bangladesh border effectively to ensure that there is no fresh infiltration from across the border.

Regarding the multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam, the Chief Minister said: "A total of 55 people have been arrested so far and the recruitment process has been made transparent."

Sonowal also said the government has taken up steps to empower women, particularly in tea garden areas.

Thousands of people in Guwahati and across the state took to the streets to celebrate Independence day despite a boycott call give by militant outfits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corruption free terror free Assam Independence Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss