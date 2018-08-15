Home Nation

Now, filing court cases online in Supreme Court, High Courts becomes a reality

The Supreme Court on Tuesday launched a host of mobile applications for the benefit of litigants as well as lawyers.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday launched a host of mobile applications for the benefit of litigants as well as lawyers. The applications for e-Filing, e-Payment and National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NTSEP) were also launched by the apex court on Tuesday.With this people-friendly application, litigants can now file cases online in the Supreme Court and High Courts across the country from subordinate courts and litigants won’t have to physically travel to the apex court and High Courts to file them.

While launching the applications, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “Information is knowledge and information is power. We must have a friendly atmosphere. When a litigant comes to court, he or she should feel that they are in a good atmosphere. Speedy disposal of cases should be done. With the evolving technology, we must also adapt ourselves.”

Speaking at the occasion, Justice M B Lokur called the apps futuristic, and explained their functionality one by one. He also added that the e-filing app allows filing of cases electronically, through every district court in the country. With regard to the National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes,  he said that as many as 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the total cases pending in the country were due to pendency of service but with this app, summons will now be available on mobile phones, making the process smoother. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Case filing online case filing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss