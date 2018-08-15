Now, filing court cases online in Supreme Court, High Courts becomes a reality

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday launched a host of mobile applications for the benefit of litigants as well as lawyers. The applications for e-Filing, e-Payment and National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NTSEP) were also launched by the apex court on Tuesday.With this people-friendly application, litigants can now file cases online in the Supreme Court and High Courts across the country from subordinate courts and litigants won’t have to physically travel to the apex court and High Courts to file them.

While launching the applications, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “Information is knowledge and information is power. We must have a friendly atmosphere. When a litigant comes to court, he or she should feel that they are in a good atmosphere. Speedy disposal of cases should be done. With the evolving technology, we must also adapt ourselves.”

Speaking at the occasion, Justice M B Lokur called the apps futuristic, and explained their functionality one by one. He also added that the e-filing app allows filing of cases electronically, through every district court in the country. With regard to the National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes, he said that as many as 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the total cases pending in the country were due to pendency of service but with this app, summons will now be available on mobile phones, making the process smoother.