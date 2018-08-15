Patna Diary

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

Top hospital’s moment of glory

For Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the largest government-run hospital in Bihar, the adage ‘better late than never’ seems to have become a suitable tag. The multi-speciality hospital conducted its first-ever corneal transplant surgery with the help of a team of doctors from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in the city.

The surgery was performed on Banarasi Das, 65, from East Champaran district. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said hospitals in the state were a little late in starting transplant surgeries in comparison with other states. “But Bihar will soon surpass other states,” he said, after laying the foundation stone of a kidney transplant unit at PMCH.

Electrification work earns praise from Centre

Improvement in electricity supply has been one of CM Nitish Kumar’s top achievements. Now the state’s performance in household electrification has earned praise at the national level. Union cabinet secretary PK Sinha congratulated Bihar at a recent review meeting of the household electrification work.

This information was shared by Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited chairman-cum-managing director Pratyaya Amrit during a function in Patna where Nitish inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over J7,522 crore. Ongoing rural electrification work is expected to be completed in Bihar by the year end.

Tiger reserve gets guests from Nepal

Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district keeps getting rhinos from neighbouring Nepal. With a rhinoceros straying into VTR from Nepal a few days ago, the number of these animals here has gone up to two. Forest department officials have been keeping a close watch on the rhino’s movements since the day it was spotted in VTR’s Chunabhatta forests.

“The rhino seems to have entered into VTR from Nepal’s Chitwan National Park. Torrential rains in Nepal may be a possible reason. More such movement of rhinos during the flood cannot be ruled out,” said Gaurav Ojha, divisional forest officer, VTR. Eleven rhinos had entered VTR from Nepal last year. Ten of them were rescued and returned, while one stayed back.

I-Day honour for Good Samaritans

People who help out road accident victims to hospitals often remain unsung. The Bihar government is going to felicitate at least two such Good Samaritans in every district during official programmes organised on the occasion of Independence Day. Transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal has written to all district magistrates to pick at least two such people in their districts and honour them. Each chosen good Samaritans will be given J5,100 in cash and a citation.

If the number of such good unsung heroes is higher, the government has decided to felicitate all of them on Republic Day and during the Bihar Diwas celebrations, added Agarwal. Nearly 4,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in Bihar last year.