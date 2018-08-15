Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi ignores security protocol to meet school children

Narendra Modi stepped out of his car to meet school children after delivering his Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.

Published: 15th August 2018 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets children after delivering his Independence Day address. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ignoring security protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stepped out of his car to meet school children after delivering his Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort here.

Just like every year, hundreds of school children in the tricolour attire had been invited for the Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era monument. A number of them surrounded the Prime Minister's car, prompting Modi to step out to meet them.

Modi shook hands with some of the students and waved at others. He was also seen talking to a few of them.

