PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters, armed forces

Narendra Modi said his thoughts also lay with the families of those who have lost their lives due to floods in various parts of India

Published: 15th August 2018 09:27 AM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters and the armed forces for protecting the national flag.

"On behalf of the people of India, I bow to all those great women and men who sacrificed themselves for the nation during the freedom movement," the Prime Minister said in his Independence Day speech after unfurling the national flag at the Red Fort here.

"I salute the Army personnel and other forces who sacrifice their lives to protect India's national flag," Modi said.

He paid tribute to the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre. "Next year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I bow to them who fought for independence and sacrificed their lives."

The Prime Minister said his thoughts also lay with the families of those who have lost their lives due to floods in various parts of India.

