PM Narendra Modi praises nation's 'daughters' for crossing seven seas

Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised a group of six women officers of the Navy for circumnavigating the globe.

Published: 15th August 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised a group of six women officers of the Navy for circumnavigating the globe, saying that the nation's daughters have crossed the seven seas and painted the world in tricolour.

"We are proudly celebrating Independence Day today as six women officers of the Indian Navy, circumnavigated the globe recently on the INSV Tarini," Modi said in his speech after unfurling the national flag at the Red Fort here.

Saluting the women, Modi said: "Our daughters have crossed all seven seas and have coloured the world in tricolour."

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Independence Day speech LIVE UPDATES

Lieutenant Commanders Vartika Joshi, who led the team, and Prathibha Jamwal, and Lieutenants Swathi Patarpalli, Aishwarya Boddapati, Vijaya Devi and Payal Gupta spent over eight months at sea, sailing around the world in six legs on the Indian Naval Sailing Vehicle (INSV) Tarini.

The crew spent 194 days at sea and nearly eight months away from home port.

It was the maiden attempt by an all women naval officers. They covered a distance of nearly 22,300 nautical miles (41,255 km).

The Prime Minister also hailed the tribal children for unfurling the national flag on Mount Everest.

"I would salute the children of tribals who unfurled the national flag on Mount Everest and made India proud," he added.

