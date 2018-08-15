Home Nation

Police foil Hindutva activists' bid to trespass into disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site 

The president of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari was among the arrested persons.

Published: 15th August 2018 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

The Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh which was razed to the ground by Hindutva activists who claimed it stood on the birthplace of Lord Ram. | File Photo

By PTI

AYODHYA: A dozen Hindutva activists were arrested today for trying to enter the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site here, officials said.

The president of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari was among the arrested persons.

After the police foiled the bid to trespass, the Hindutva activists raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, causing traffic snarls in the area.

Talking to PTI, SP of Faizabad Anil Sisodia said a group of Hindu activists were arrested for trying to break into the disputed site.

The activists were later released on personal bail bonds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Babri Masjid Ram Janmabhoomi-

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Let us take a look at how The New Indian Express reported the Indian Independence in 1947.
Here's how Express covered India's Independence in 1947
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts