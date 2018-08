By IANS

BHOPAL: The poor and underprivileged will no longer remain helpless, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday highlighting housing, electricity and other financial schemes during the Independence Day celebrations here.

Hoisting the national flag at the Motilal Nehru Stadium here, Chouhan said: "There will be electricity in each household and each family will have a house. The poor will have access to education and employment."

No section has been left out under his government's scheme to build a better state, he added.

The Ministers took part in the events at the district-level.