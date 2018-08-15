Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee​ at AIIMS

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on June 11 after he was diagnosed with urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited him on the day when he was admitted to AIIMS.

Hours before Prime Minister's visit on Wednesday, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani had also paid a visit to Vajpayee at AIIMS. Earlier, the hospital in a statement has said that the former prime minister was being monitored by a team of doctors and was recovering.

Senior politicians across party line have visited former PM at AIIMS in last two months. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Veteran leader L.K. Advani, former PM Manmohan Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, BJP Chief Amit Shah and others have visited Vajpayee at the hospital in the last month.