Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces special drives against drug menace

Amarinder Singh announced the opening of 17 new rehabilitation centres and said that the state police's STF against drugs would enable school students to fight the menace.

Published: 15th August 2018 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 11:51 AM

Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUDHIANA: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced special drives against the drug menace in the state and opening of more rehabilitation centres.

Speaking during Independence Day celebrations organised at the Guru Nanak Stadium here, the Chief Minister announced the opening of 17 new rehabilitation centres and said that the state police's Special Task Force (STF) against drugs would enable school students to fight the menace.

Singh unfurled the national flag at the event where more than 2,000 students participated.

"Let's together vow to free Punjab's youth from the vice of drugs and unemployment," the Chief Minister said.

He also reiterated his government's commitment to reducing the burden of farmers' debt.

