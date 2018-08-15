Scuffle breaks out between locals, police in Rajasthan

By ANI

JHUNJHUNU: A scuffle broke out between locals and police in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu town after they protested against a minor girl's abduction.

Three police personnel were injured in the incident. The police have arrested 15 people in the matter.

The locals were staging a protest against the kidnapping of a minor girl outside the Gadhangauri police station. It was learnt that police could not find any clue about the girl who disappeared a week ago, something which prompted the angry mob to protest and later even pelt stones.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media wherein it can be seen that the police are beating the protesters with sticks. Following the incident, the angry mob also pelted stones and tried to vandalize the station.