Sex crimes, rapes have to end: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Breaking his silence over the brutal cases of rapes in various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the narrow mentality towards women has to end and justice must prevail.

"We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape," Modi said in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

"In Madhya Pradesh, a rapist was hanged by a fast track court. People should know this. Rule of law is supreme and no one can take the law in their hands," he said.