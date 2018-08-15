Triple talaq against Constitution: Shabana Azmi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Coming out in support of triple talaq victims and denouncing the practice prevalent in Islam leading scores of women to suffer, noted film actor and former parliamentarian Shabana Azmi said that it (triple talaq) was against the tenets of Indian Constitution and should be scrapped completely.

Appreciating the efforts of the government for making a law against the vice, the actor claimed that at least 2 Islamic countries in the world had abandoned the practice of triple talaq.

"Then why it should be accepted in India which is a secular country", she maintained. Azmi was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function she was attending a Jaunpur college on Monday.

"Why should we accept such a practice which denies the women their right to a peaceful and happy life," said Azmi. She emphasised the fact that instant triple talaq should not be allowed at any cost in the country.

Azmi was also all praise for the government's stand on women education. She said it was good that the government was realizing the importance of women education as without it no country could progress in real terms.

"It is also important to see what type of education is being given to them. We have to see what is there in our curriculum and textbooks, and what is being taught in the name of history and social justice," she added Expressing her concern over the rising incidents of sexual assaults on girls and women, she said that there should be stringent punishment to the guilty of such heinous crime.

"Such incident cannot stop if the guilty will not be scared of punishment and it should come as a deterrent for others sending a strong message down the line in the society," she said adding that there should be a speedy trial in such cases.