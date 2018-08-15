ULB, panchayat polls in J-K to be held in September-December: Governor

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Governor N N Vohra on Wednesday announced that much-awaited polls for Urban Local Body (ULB) in the State would be held in September-October and panchayats elections to take place in a phased manner from October-December.

"Soon after taking charge of the State, my administration has taken the required steps for hold elections to Panchayats and Municipalities in the State. Necessary amendments to the existing laws have already been made and speedy action is underway to gear-up the administrative and logistical arrangements for undertaking both these elections," Governor N N Vohra in his Independence Speech at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium, here today.

He said elections to Urban Local Bodies are scheduled to take place during September - October and the phased Panchayat polls during October - December this year.

The last panchayat polls in the State were held in 2011 after a gap of about 37 years and witnessed a record 80 per cent polling while urban local bodies polls have not been held for nearly eight years.

The elected Panchayats completed their term in June 2016 and the panchayat elections could not be held in that year as the Valley witnessed over five-month long unrest following the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

In view of the turmoil-like situation in the Valley, the panchayat polls were deferred last year also and have not been held so far. The then PDP-BP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti had announced in December last year about hold panchayat polls in the State from February 15 this year on a non-party basis.

However, the polls could not be held and were deferred again as the situation was not conducive in the Valley for holding electoral process.

Sources said Governor N N Vohra is very keen on holding panchayat and local bodies polls in the State.

"He is of the opinion that both are grass root level institutions and holding polls panchayat and local body polls will strengthen the grass root institutions of democracy in the State. He is also of the opinion that holding panchayat and local bodies polls will send a signal outside that situation in J&K is not that bad and it is improving," they said.

Meanwhile, the Independence Day function in Srinagar and other parts of the state passed off peacefully as authorities had deployed thousands of police, paramilitary and army men to maintain vigil and foil any attempt of militants to strike disturb the I-Day functions.

The helicopters and UAVs also conducted aerial surveillance in Srinagar and some other parts of the State.