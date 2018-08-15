Home Nation

West Bengal government removes income ceiling for 'Kanyashree' scheme

Mamata Banerjee sais widening the reach of the scheme would cost the state government an additional Rs 200 crore.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lifted the ceiling on annual family income for the beneficiaries of her government's flagship women welfare scheme 'Kanyashree' that aims to ensure girls stay in school and delay their marriages till at least the age of 18.

Widening the reach of the scheme would cost the state government an additional Rs 200 crore, Banerjee said.

"I am lifting the ceiling on Kanyashree from today (Tuesday). From now everyone will get the Kanyashree benefit. This will cost my government an additional Rs 200 crore but I know that they (the beneficiaries) will bring back Rs two lakh crore by preserving their respect," Banerjee said on the fifth anniversary celebrations of the scheme here.

The state had incurred an annual expenditure of Rs 1200 crore under the scheme last year.

Kanyashree was launched in 2013 to prevent early marriage of girl children of socio-economically disadvantaged families whose annual income is Rs 120,000 or less.

Close to 50 lakh beneficiaries are enrolled under the scheme so far in Bengal.

Banerjee also announced that her government would build a university for the "Kanyashree girls" to pursue higher education.

She also instructed the state education department to hold special training camps for the girls enrolled under the scheme and asked the skill development department to provide skill training to the girls to increase their chances getting jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal government Kanyashree scheme Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss