Home Nation

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A statesman who juggled both personal and political spheres

Throughout the 1960s, Vajpayee lived with the Kaul family for several years in Delhi, adopting their daughters, Nandita and Namita, as his own.

Published: 16th August 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his granddaughter Niharika. (File photo

By Online Desk

When asked why he never chose to marry, former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had said, “I didn’t find the time.” It is perhaps rare for politicians to separate their personal and public lives, but the three-time Prime Minister, who passed away today due to prolonged illness today, managed to do so, triumphantly.  
 
Throughout the 1960s, Vajpayee lived with the Kaul family for several years in Delhi, adopting their daughters, Nandita and Namita, as his own.  Rajkumari Kaul, in particular, was an indispensable figure throughout his life, yet the details of their friendship continue to endure speculation.

In an article for The Telegraph, K.P. Nayer writes, “Of all the members of every prime ministerial household since freedom put together, Auntie (as she was known by those who had access to her home) was the most understated, but her worth was known to those who knew the intricacies and organigram of Vajpayee’s private life.” 
 
In the late 1970s when Vajpayee was appointed as thr External Affairs Minister in Morarji Desai’s Janata government, the Kaul family moved into his home in Lutyens’ Delhi. Their unique living situation sparked quite a few rumours, which multiplied after the untimely demise of Mr. Kaul. 

IN PICS | Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career

Nonetheless, Vajpayee’s immense popularity and political influence meant that the press never treated his relationship with the Kauls as a significant problem. Besides, he was known to intervene whenever anybody slandered the family’s reputation. One such example includes the time when a BJP leader allegedly referred to Rajkumari as the “Kaul girl”. At the time, his remarks cost him little influence or power within the BJP party, and Vajpayee’s private life remained unscathed. 
 
Nandita went on to become a doctor and relocated to New York. Namita, however, along with her husband, Ranjan Bhattacharya, continued to live with him even after Mrs. Kaul passed away. While Ranjan held no official title, he held a prominent role in politics, most notably in 1996, during Vajpayee’s election campaign.
 
Despite any dedication and service to his country, it is clear that the BJP veteran's adopted family was the real centre of his world.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee family Atal Bihari Vajpayee personal life Vajpayee Kauls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career