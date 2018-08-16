Home Nation

Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to be 'critical'; PM Modi, leaders visit AIIMS

The former PM's condition worsened over the last 24 hours and he's on life support system, said a statement issued by AIIMS late on Wednesday.

Published: 16th August 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 10:55 AM

Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical on Thursday as a bulletin is expected shortly from the AIIMS where he has been admitted for the last nine weeks.

"Vajpayee's condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," said the last statement issued by AIIMS late on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, who had been the Prime Minister for three terms.

His visit at 6.30 a.m. was followed by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah at 8.30 a.m. Later Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), too.

On Wednesday, a host of political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the AIIMS to take stock of the situation and enquire about Vajpayee's condition.

Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up.

The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Shah had also visited Vajpayee on Saturday.

