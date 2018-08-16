Home Nation

Bihar block chief murder: JD(U) MLA among 10 named in FIR

Incidentally, the slain block president belonged to the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, an NDA constituent headed by Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Published: 16th August 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By PTI

HAJIPUR: An FIR has been lodged against an MLA of the ruling JD(U) and nine others in connection with the killing of a Bihar block president in Vaishali district, police said.

Mahnar MLA Umesh Singh Kushwaha is among the 10 people named in the FIR lodged at Jandaha police station in connection with the gunning down of Manish Sahni on Monday, SP, Vaishali, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said yesterday.

Incidentally, the slain block president belonged to the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, an NDA constituent headed by Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Sahni's brother Prakash has said in the FIR that the deceased was elected to the post earlier this month, which had irked the MLA and his supporters, including a block education officer and a former block president.

The complainant has alleged that during elections, the MLA, along with his supporters, had threatened Sahni that they "would not allow him to win, and even if he won, would not allow him to live".

No arrests have been made so far in this connection and investigations were on, the police officer said.

Kushwaha had visited Sahni's village on Tuesday and criticised the state government for its "failure" to check law and order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIR JD(U) murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States