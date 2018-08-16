Home Nation

CBI takes over nine new cases in Bihar-based NGO Srijan scam

Unidentified officers of Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and the 'Samiti' have been listed as accused in the FIRs registered for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery among others, they said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI today took over the probe in seven new cases related to the Rs 1,000 crore scam allegedly involving Bihar-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti and government officers, officials said today.

Apart from these seven FIRs registered today in Patna, two more FIRs were registered by the agency in Delhi recently in the matter, they said.

It is alleged that there was illegal transfer and misuse of funds from government accounts in Bhagalpur district of Bihar to accounts of the 'Samiti' through a conspiracy hatched between government officials and office bearers of the NGO.

They said the agency has received the reference from the Centre to take over the investigation and necessary documents have been received from the Bihar government.

The Bihar Police had alleged the involvement of the secretary of 'Srijan', Priya Kumar, and her husband for allegedly swindling over Rs 950 crore of government money in Bhagalpur.

Priya Kumar is the daughter-in-law of Manorama Devi, the founder of the NGO.

Manorama Devi died early last year after which the NGO was being run by Priya Kumar and Amit Kumar, son of Manorama Devi, state government officials had said.

It is alleged that the 'Samiti', which was working towards imparting training to women, had pilfered government funds in connivance with the bank officials and state government officials between 2003 and 2014.

An initial probe by local police revealed that the 'Samiti', based at Sabour in Bhagalpur district, allegedly procured chequebooks from banks and forged the signature of the district magistrate to transfer government funds to its account.

The probe had also pointed to the involvement of nationalised banks and government officials in the fraudulent withdrawal of funds in three districts of Bhagalpur, Banka and Saharsa.

