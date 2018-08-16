CM Manohar Lal Khattar dedicates Haryana's first civil airport to the public

By PTI

HISAR: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today dedicated the state's first civil airport at Hisar to the people of Haryana, saying it would open the possibilities of creating an economic corridor and vibrant industrial ecosystem.

He said a high-speed train would soon be started from Hisar to Delhi to improve connectivity to the international airport at New Delhi.

Khattar was addressing a press conference after inaugurating the Hisar Airport, integrated aviation hub, Phase-I at Hisar today.

Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu and BJP state president Subhash Barala were also present on this occasion.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was also signed between the state government and SpiceJet Limited which has shown keen interest for assistance in development of Phase-II and III of the integrated aviation hub.

While Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation, Devender Singh signed on behalf of the state government, chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh signed on behalf of SpiceJet.

The integrated aviation hub is being developed in over 4,200 acres of land.

The Civil Aviation Department has 600 acres of land and with the transfer of 3,600 acres by Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department today, the Civil Aviation Department would be officially the owner of 4,200 acres of land which sets the stage for Phase II and III planning and development, an official statement said.

The chief minister assured that the state government could freeze the available land of other departments in case of additional requirement of land for the project.

Khattar said the project was conceived years ago but the previous Congress government in the state made "only tall and hollow claims" whereas his government "removed all hurdles" in the implementation of the project.

With the inauguration of the first phase of the project today, all facilities required for flying an aircraft have been made available at the airport, he added.

He said that the state government also plans to develop a cargo terminal, aero-space, defence university, defence MRO and aviation university in the second phase of the project.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

"Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN, airline namely M/s Pinnacle Airways Limited has bid for two routes--Delhi-Hisar and Hisar-Chandigarh. Six flights a week have been planned on both routes from here. A nominal fair of about Rs 1,450 per passenger would be charged for these routes. The airline is in the process of obtaining requisite approval from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and is expected to commence operation from mid-October this year," Khattar said.

He said that in view of the growth in the civil aviation sector and the locational advantage to the national capital region (NCR), the state government also plans to extend the existing airstrips in four other aerodromes in Pinjore, Karnal, Bhiwani and Narnaul to 5,000 feet to create facilities for activities like flying training, adventure sports and parking of aircraft.

Khattar said his government plans to develop the Airport at Hisar as an international airport to decongest the Delhi airport.

In reply to a question, the chief minister said his government intends to invite Non Schedule Operator Permit (NSOP) Holders to operate on mutually acceptable routes from the Hisar Civil Airport, for which the state government would provide "attractive incentives" and expects commercial operations to begin very shortly.

Khattar said the state government is in advanced talks with the Himachal Pradesh government for tie-up for flights from Hisar to Shimla, Kullu and Dharamshala.

SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said that the airport at Hisar would give further boost the development in the state.

He said the Hisar Airport would serve as an alternative to the International Airport at Delhi in the times to come.