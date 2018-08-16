Home Nation

Death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee end of an era; it's a personal loss for me: PM Modi

Modi said BJP patriarch lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades while noting that it was Vajpayee's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous India.

Published: 16th August 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

In this December 09 2003 file photo, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen with the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and BJP senior leader LK Advani at a lunch in New Delhi. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the passing away of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee marks the end of an era and termed it as a "personal and irreplaceable" loss for him.

He said the BJP patriarch lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades while noting that it was Vajpayee's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.

Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital here this evening at the age of 93 following prolonged illness.

"Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit."

"It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.

His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India," Modi tweeted.

He said it was due to Vajpayee's perseverance and struggles that the BJP was built brick by brick.

"He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states," he said.

Modi said India grieves the demise of Vajpayee.

"My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day