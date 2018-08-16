Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal condoles Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise, says a great loss for India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, saying his death was "a great loss" for the country.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, where Vajpayee was admitted since June 11, earlier today.

"Am deeply saddened. A great loss for India," Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister, who turned 50 today, had appealed to his party's volunteers and well-wishers to avoid celebrating his birthday.

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, died at AIIMS, following prolonged illness, at 5. 05 PM, AIIMS hospital announced.