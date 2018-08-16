Home Nation

Delhi government offices, schools to remain closed tomorrow as a mark of respect to Vajpayee: Manish Sisodia

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22, both days inclusive.

Late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Delhi government offices, schools and institutions will remain closed tomorrow as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics, died today at the age of 93.

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital where he was admitted June 11 with a variety of ailments.

"All Delhi govt offices, schools and other institutions shall remain closed tomorrow, as mark of respect for our dear departed Sh Atal ji," Sisodia tweeted.

Both Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the AIIMS earlier in the day today to enquire about the health of BJP patriarch.

"Am deeply saddened. A great loss for India" said Kejriwal after the announcement of Vajpayee's death.

The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, earlier said he has requested party volunteers and well-wishers to avoid Kejriwal's birthday celebration today and refrain from paying visit at his residence for this.

"Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal requests party volunteers & well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday in view of deteriorating health condition of former Prime Minister Sh Atal Behari Vajpayee ji.

Volunteers are requested to refrain from visiting CM residence (sic)," Sharma had tweeted before the announcement of Vajpayee's death.

