Did you know that Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his father were classmates in college?  

Former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee and his father were not just classmates at DAV College, Kanpur; they were hostel roommates too.

Published: 16th August 2018 09:20 PM

Veteran Parliamentarian and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi described, the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will truly be the end of an era for our country and its people. With his policies, reforms, diplomacy and emphasis on real issues that the country face, he will undoubtedly be one among the favourite Prime Ministers for Indians. 

For most of us, who'd seen him as a veteran politician, it will be difficult to imagine him as a college student.

But did you know that during his stint as a student in DAV College, Kanpur, one among his classmates was his father Krishna Bihari Vajpayee? Not just that, the father-son duo also were roommates in the college hostel.

Fascinated, aren't you? So were we, when Dr Amit Kumar Srivastava, the college's principal shared this interesting piece of information with us.

"Vajpayee ji joined our college in 1945 to do his MA in Political Science. Later, he enrolled for LLB here. He quit the course a year later. We aren't sure if the former Prime Minister studied with his father while pursuing MA or LLB," he says.

Dr Mishra also tells us that the college has a handwritten letter by Vajpayee where he reminisces his time as a student there and how his father was his classmate as well as his roommate.

While the college authorities are deeply hurt by the demise of their dear alumnus, they're planning for a memorial service tomorrow, if the college is open. If not, it will be conducted on Saturday.

