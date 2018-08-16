Gentle giant will be missed: President Ram Nath Kovind on Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing grief over the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, President Ram Nath Kovind today said the "gentle giant" will be missed by all.

In a post on Twitter, Kovind said his leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own.

"Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former prime minister and a true Indian statesman," he said.

"Atalji, the gentle giant, will be missed by one and all," he added.

Vajpayee, the 93-year old leader, who successfully steered through several strategic challenges during his tenure as prime minister, died today after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was admitted on June 11 with a number of ailments announced his death at 5.05 PM today.